  /From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 big names missing from India's Champions Trophy squad for Australia ODIs

From Hardik Pandya to Ravindra Jadeja: 5 big names missing from India's Champions Trophy squad for Australia ODIs

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 16:47 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 16:47 IST

India announced their squad for the Australia ODI series with a major shake-up, as the ODI captaincy baton passed from Rohit Sharma to Shubman Gill. Along with this change, five key players from the 2025 Champions Trophy squad have missed out on the Australia ODI team.

Ravindra Jadeja
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja has not been picked as India's chief selector, Ajit Agarkar said two left-arm spinners can’t be taken to Australia. However, he remains in the scheme of things and could return later, depending on team balance and conditions.

Varun Chakravarthy
2 / 5
(Photograph: BCCI)

Varun Chakravarthy

Varun Chakravarthy misses out as the conditions in Australia don’t favour taking as many spinners. He was part of the Champions Trophy squad in the UAE, where spin played a bigger role, but team balance is different this time.

Hardik Pandya
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya is recovering from a quadriceps injury and hasn’t regained full match fitness. The selectors didn’t want to rush him back too soon. He’s expected to return once he’s fully fit and ready for international cricket again.

Rishabh Pant
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant is still recovering from the broken foot he suffered during the England tour. Although making good progress, he's not yet fully fit to return. The team is waiting for him to be completely ready before bringing him back.

Jasprit Bumrah
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah, already playing in the ongoing West Indies Test series, has been rested for this ODI series. With a busy season ahead, the team is managing his workload carefully to keep him fresh and avoid injuries. He remains a vital part of India’s pace attack.

