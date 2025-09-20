/From Elvis to Bohemian Rhapsody: Best music biopics to watch on Netflix, Prime and more

From Elvis to Bohemian Rhapsody, musical biopics are gripping more attention. Here is the curated list of the best music biographies to watch on Netflix, Prime and many other.
Musical biopics are garnering more attention for showcasing the hidden side of the artist's life, the struggles they faced in their journey before becoming musical icons. Musical biopics showcase the true incidents that make these films compelling and gripping to watch for everyone. From Elvis to Bohemian Rhapsody, here is the curated list of the best music biopics available to watch on Netflix, Prime, and other OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Baz Luhrmann directed Elvis, a 2022 musical biopic based on the life story and struggle of the music icon Elvis Presley. The movie explores the artist's childhood, his complex relationship with his manager, Colonel Tom Parker, his rise to fame and the challenges he faced.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
The Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody tells the story of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the British rock band Queen. The story portrays the life of the artist and the formation of his band. Starting from his early years to transforming his life as a global icon, including the band's rise.
Where to watch: Netflix
Directed by acclaimed director Imtiaz Ali, the movie stars Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra, and tells the rags-to-riches story of the Punjabi boy Chamkila, who was known for his controversial singing and was killed along with his wife Amarjot.
Where to watch: Netflix
Musical biopic, The Dirt tells the story of the rise of the glam-rock band Motley Crue. The film revolves around the rise to stardom, formation, highs and lows and the fame they received throughout their life.
Where to watch: Netflix
The biographical drama tells the story of a hip-hop star, Roxanne Shante. It depicts the early life of a teenage girl in Queens, New York, as she strives to make her mark in the hip-hop industry while navigating personal challenges. The film revolves around her journey to becoming a pop culture icon after her track Roxanne's Revenge, became a superhit.