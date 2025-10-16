/From early dogfights to stealth missions: How fighter jets became unstoppable

Fighter jets have come a long way from simple dogfights to very secret missions. New technology makes them almost unstoppable. Explore how fighter jets changed the way countries fight in the sky.
The first big fights in the sky happened during the First World War in the early 1900s. Pilots flew open planes and tried to shoot each other with guns. These fights showed how important air power was in war.
In the Second World War, fighter jets became faster and more useful. Planes like the Spitfire and the Messerschmitt fought in big battles over Europe. Jets appeared later and could fly faster, making fights more intense.
In the 1950s and 1960s, jets like the F-86 Sabre and MiG-15 flew at speeds over 1,000 km/h. They used new technology like radar and missiles. This made air fights quicker and more organised.
Today, fighter jets are very smart. They have radar, guided missiles, and can work as teams. During the Gulf War, jets like the F-15 shot down many enemy planes while losing very few. Better training and new tech are the reasons for their success.
Stealth jets are very hard to see on radar. The first stealth jet was the F-117. Now, jets like the F-22 and F-35 can fly into enemy areas without being seen. This helps them attack safer and faster.
Modern jets use new tech like sensors and data sharing. They can fly faster, stay hidden, and work with other jets and drones. Countries are making new jets to stay ahead in air battles, and these are called fifth generation fighters.