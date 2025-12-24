/From Carey to Rizwan: Top 5 most effective wicketkeepers of 2025 across formats

The most effective wicketkeepers of 2025 are revealed based on total dismissals across formats. From Alex Carey to Mohammad Rizwan, here are the top five keepers who stood out with gloves in hand.
Alex Carey leads the list with 54 dismissals in 2025, showing sharp skills behind the stumps. He completed seven stumpings and 47 catches, staying quick on his feet and giving Australia a strong edge in close matches.
Shai Hope finished the year with 41 dismissals, proving his calm and steady keeping style. He took 39 catches and effected two stumpings, playing a key role in supporting West Indies bowlers across formats.
Mohammad Rizwan impressed once again with 40 dismissals in 2025. He recorded seven stumpings and 33 catches, using fast hands and smart movement to turn half chances into big moments for Pakistan.
England’s Jamie Smith enjoyed a strong year with 32 dismissals. He managed one stumping and 31 catches, staying alert behind the stumps and showing growing confidence at the international level.
Ahmad Ramdoni made his mark with 29 dismissals in 2025. He pulled off one stumping and 28 catches, showing clean glove work and sharp focus for Indonesia in key matches.