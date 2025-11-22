/From BrahMos to Pinaka: Made-in-India arms that foreign militaries are lining up to purchase

The joint India-Russia BrahMos supersonic cruise missile tops the demand list. It achieved a landmark foreign sale to the Philippines in 2022 valued at approximately US $375 million, the first export of its kind for the system. India is also close to finalising a $700 million deal to supply Brahmos missiles to Vietnam. Demand stems from its sea-skimming trajectory, Mach 2.5-plus speed and ability to launch from land, air and naval platforms along with its success in Operation Sindoor. Since its successful operational demonstrations, global interest has expanded sharply, with at least 16 countries, including Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Brunei, Brazil, Chile, Argentina, the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Egypt, formally evaluating BrahMos for induction.

