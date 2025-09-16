/From Anil Kumble to Jason Gillespie, 5 shocking names who have international hundreds to their name

From Anil Kumble to Jason Gillespie, here is a look at five shocking names who have international hundreds to their name. The list features the likes of Wasim Akram, Chaminda Vaas and Stuart Broad.
Anil Kumble, India’s legendary leg-spinner, achieved a cherished milestone when he scored his maiden and only Test century against England at The Oval in August 2007 as he scored unbeaten 110. Coming in at No. 8, Kumble batted with grit and determination, anchoring crucial partnerships with the lower order to guide India to a strong first-innings total.
Jason Gillespie, the Australian fast bowler known for his relentless accuracy with the ball, stunned the cricketing world with an unforgettable batting feat in 2006 against Bangladesh at Chattogram. Promoted as a nightwatchman, Gillespie went on to score a monumental unbeaten 201—his maiden and only Test century—making him the first nightwatchman in history to hit a double hundred.
In October 1996 against Zimbabwe, walking in with Pakistan already in a strong position, Wasim Akram unleashed an explosive innings, smashing an unbeaten 257 runs off just 363 balls. He also scored two more hundred for Pakistan in red-ball format.
Chaminda Vaas, Sri Lanka’s swing-bowling maestro, etched his name in history with a rare batting milestone when he scored his only Test century against Bangladesh at Colombo (SSC) in June 2007. He scored unbeaten 100 in that match.
Coming in under pressure, Stuart Broad played with remarkable composure and counterattacking flair, scoring 169 runs off 297 balls, his maiden and only Test hundred against Pakistan in August 2010. He shared a record 332-run stand with Jonathan Trott for the eighth wicket, rescuing England from a precarious position and turning the match around.