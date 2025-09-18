/From Amazon to Congo: Discover the world’s most popular rainforests that define nature’s richness

If you love travelling and want to experience rich wildlife along with lush greenery that enriches your understanding of nature and highlights the importance of conservation, here are some of the world’s most famous rainforests you should explore at least once in a lifetime.
The Amazon Rainforest is the largest tropical rainforest in the world. It covers nine countries and is home to over 10% of all species on Earth. The Amazon River runs through it. This forest is important for controlling the global climate but faces deforestation threats.
The Congo Rainforest is the world’s second-largest rainforest. It spans several countries and shelters rare animals like gorillas and forest elephants. The Congo River flows through this vast forest. It plays a big role in keeping Earth's climate balanced.
The Daintree Rainforest in Queensland is one of the oldest rainforests, over 150 million years old. It has many unique plants and animals not found anywhere else. The Daintree River flows through the forest, which has stayed green for millions of years.
Tongass National Forest in Alaska is the largest national forest in the US. It is a vast temperate rainforest with tall spruce and hemlock trees. The forest is home to bears, wolves, and bald eagles. It includes islands, fjords, and glaciers.
Sinharaja Forest Reserve in Sri Lanka is a protected rainforest known for its wide variety of plants and animals. Many species here are found nowhere else. The forest is vital for nature and helps keep the climate healthy.
Kinabalu National Park in Borneo is famous for its rich rainforest and Mount Kinabalu. It has thousands of plants and many rare animals. The area is cool and wet, perfect for this unique wildlife.
The Valdivian Temperate Rainforest in Chile is full of tall trees and ferns. It is one of the few temperate rainforests in the world. The forest is home to animals like the small pudu deer and often receives heavy rainfall.