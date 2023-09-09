From Aarya S3 to Delhi Crime Season 3: Four most anticipated upcoming OTT releases

Updated: Sep 09, 2023, 07:40 PM IST

The year 2023 has been great so far for the entertainment industry and fans of cinema and content. While we saw the first half of the year witnessing massive blockbusters and a rise in footfall at the cinema halls, the second half of 2023 seems to promise some great content taking over OTT. Even though there’s a lot of fresh content coming in, some of the sequels of earlier hit web shows are now gearing up to blow the OTT platforms. One such highly anticipated series is Ram Madhvani’s Aarya starring Sushmita Sen in the lead. Returning with its third season, the show earned Ram Madhvani massive acclaim. Apart from Aarya 3, other upcoming OTT releases include Delhi Crime Season 3, Mirzapur, Season 3’ and more. Here’s a list of four highly awaited OTT shows from noteworthy creators that promise a thrilling and entertaining year ahead. Take a look.

First look of 'Aarya 2'

A celebrated name in the Indian entertainment industry, Ram Madhvani is a film director and producer known for his decades-long award-winning works in Hindi cinema, OTT space and the advertising world. Producer at Ram Madhvani Films and Equinox Films, Ram Madhvani is the man behind the National Award-winning Hindi feature film Neerja and Disney+ Hotstar's Aarya amongst many others. Created by Ram Madhvani, the show is an adaptation of the Dutch show Penoza, where a woman joins a mafia gang and avenges her slain husband. Playing the titular role in the series is actress Sushmita Sen who impressed the audiences and critics with her noteworthy performance. Season one of the show earned itself an Emmy Nomination for best drama series, while season two continued to follow Aarya’s journey protecting her children and family from the evils. The Hotstar Special is produced by Endemol Shine India and Ram Madhvani Films. According to insiders, shooting for season three has been completed and fans can expect a release date announcement soon.



(Photograph: Twitter )

Still from 'Delhi Crime 2'

Canadian filmmaker Richie Mehta has had his work honoured at various film festivals around the world. One of his films titled Siddharth 2013 premiered at the Venice Film Festival before receiving over 25 international awards. His other big work collaboration was with Google in 2015 where he served as the director of the documentary India in a Day which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Eventually, it was in the year 2019 when Richie Mehta created, wrote, and directed the gripping crime series Delhi Crime based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case. Featuring Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal and Rajesh Tailang in the lead, the show received immense critical acclaim and appreciation from the audiences. Some of the true and most horrific events have been told through the show leaving a strong impact on the viewers. All set to return for its third season on streaming platform, Netflix, the Richie Mehta show has expectations soaring higher than before.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Mirzapur season 3

Created by one of the most sought-after filmmakers and screenwriter duo in the Hindi entertainment industry, Karan Anshuman & Puneet Krishna, ‘Mirzapur’ has been one of the most loved web shows out there. Returning with season three soon, the show will yet again make the audiences witness the rivalry between Kaleen Bhaiyaa and Guddu Pandit. Expected to be packed with action, the crime thriller will stream on Amazon Prime Video. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Vijay Varma, and Isha Talwar, amongst others, the show is set in the Purvancha…

(Photograph: Twitter )

Asur 3

Helmed by Oni Sen and created by Gaurav Shukla who’s known for his work in Angrezi Medium and a critically acclaimed short titled Vulture, Asur is a psychological crime thriller streaming on Jio cinema. The well-received series features Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, and Ridhi Dogra in the lead. The first season of Asur premiered on 2 March 2020 and the second season on 1 June 2023. The series revolves around the lives of forensic experts who are on a mission to catch a serial killer, who considers himself the incarnation of the asura Kali. Fans of the show are eagerly waiting to learn more details about the season three announcement.

(Photograph: Twitter )