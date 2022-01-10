Fresh spell of snowfall in Kashmir as cold wave intensifies

The Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir has received fresh snowfall which has resulted in the suspension of air traffic to the valley.

Minimum temperature goes down

Cold wave conditions intensified across Kashmir as the minimum temperature at most places in the valley went down, even as the Meteorological Department has forecast a further fall in the temperature over the next few days.

Barring Gulmarg, the famous skiing resort in north Kashmir, the minimum temperature at all other weather stations in the Kashmir valley went down on Wednesday night, the officials said.



(Photograph:AFP)