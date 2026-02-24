/Four years on: A flashback of harrowing nights Indian students spent in Ukrainian bunkers

For Khwaish Thapa, 19, from the Indian state of Jammu & Kashmir, the Ukrainian town of Kharkiv was home away from home. The Russian invasion of the country changed all that.

Just hours before she was asked to switch off her phone due to security alert, Thapa, a student in Kharkiv National Medical University, spoke to WION on how her life was transformed overnight.

“On February 23, I dropped my friend to the bus stand to board the flight back to India. I came back to my apartment. Until then it was just like any other day.”

Thapa was to board her flight back home on February 25, 2022. She was at the time taking shelter in a basement with 500 other students. Nobody around her thought events would spiral into a war-like situation before she went to bed that night.

“At 5 AM, it was my father who called from India to break the news to me. And that’s when I peeped from my window to see and hear sounds of bombardment. On checking my phone, my friends had also sent videos of what was happening around the city,” she said.



Students were cautioned by the local contractor to look for a safe place. The second year medical student chose to head to her university hostel with friends. At this point, even getting a cab was a huge deal, after waiting for nearly an hour, they managed to board a taxi to their university.

“Before going to the bunker, we tried to carry some food and water with us, but all the water tanks outside had run dry. There were long queues outside grocery stores, we took whatever was available - glucose, fruits, chocolates, wafers and readymade chapatis. Here at the college the basement, food and basics are looked after, while those who rushed to the metro stations are running out of supplies,” she added.