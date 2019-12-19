Forbes list: Why Kohli's ranking and fortunes skyrocketed in last 3 years

Virat Kohli became the first sportsman ever to unseat a Bollywood celebrity in Forbes India’s ‘Celebrity 100’ list on Thursday.

Kohli becomes first sportsman to claim top spot

Forbes India announced its ‘Celebrity 100’ list and for the first time, a sportsman has unseated Bollywood celebrities to claim the top spot.

While Indian team vice-captain rose 12 spots to land at number 11 with a total earning of 54.29 crores.

(Photograph:AFP)