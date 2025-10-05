/Five Indians with most ODI runs in Australia: Kohli at no. 3, check who tops the list

LOGIN
Umang Bafna
Published: Oct 05, 2025, 18:41 IST | Updated: Oct 05, 2025, 18:41 IST

India will be touring Australia for a white-ball series. Here’s a look at the five Indian players who scored the most in Australian conditions and consistently dominated in their own backyard.

Sachin Tendulkar
(Photograph: AFP)

Sachin Tendulkar

In 47 ODIs in Australia, Sachin Tendulkar scored 1,491 runs at an average of 34.67. He hit three hundreds and 10 fifties, consistently anchoring India’s innings against some of the toughest Aussie bowling attacks.

Rohit Sharma
(Photograph: AFP)

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma shone in 30 ODIs in Australia, scoring 1,328 runs at an average of 53.12. With five hundreds and four fifties, his ability to convert starts into big scores has been key for India.

Virat Kohli
(Photograph: AFP)

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli scored 1,327 runs in 29 ODIs in Australia at an impressive 51.03 average. His tally includes five hundreds and six fifties, reflecting his dominance and consistency against Australia over the years.

MS Dhoni
(Photograph: BCCI)

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni accumulated 1,053 runs in 35 ODIs in Australia at 47.86. With one hundred and eight fifties, Dhoni’s steady presence and finishing skills often guided India through tricky situations.

Shikhar Dhawan
(Photograph: AFP)

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan made 819 runs in 21 ODIs in Australia at an average of 39.00. He scored two hundreds and four fifties, showcasing his aggressive and dependable starts at the top of the order.

