Official reports cited a sudden manoeuvre to avoid a ‘change in the air situation’ as the cause. According to the National Post, Alexander Glushko, a historian of the Soviet space industry had told AFP, “The report of the official commission, which was 29 volumes, was never published. This pushed colleagues and experts to start their own research.” In 2011, newly declassified Kremlin documents suggested the jet may have swerved sharply to avoid a weather balloon or cloud layer, resulting in a stall under complex meteorological conditions. Historian Alexander Glushko noted the 29-volume commission report was never published, prompting experts and colleagues to investigate independently.

