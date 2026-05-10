Tucked into the released documents is a bizarre incident report from 2023. Federal employees reported seeing a strange, glowing orb that they described as resembling the ‘Eye of Sauron’ from The Lord of the Rings.
Hidden within the massive tranche of declassified files is a deeply unsettling incident report filed in 2023 by a group of federal employees.
The eyewitnesses reported a close-range encounter with a massive, spherical UAP that emitted a strange, pulsating glow over a secure area.
In official documentation, the terrified employees uniquely described the fiery, imposing object as bearing a striking resemblance to the ‘Eye of Sauron’ from The Lord of the Rings.
Unlike distant lights in the sky, this orb reportedly hovered at a low altitude, allowing the witnesses to observe intricate details of its glowing, plasma-like surface.
The report explicitly notes the profound psychological distress experienced by the federal workers, caused by the object's imposing size and seemingly observant nature.
Annotations on the file suggest that the visual sighting was backed up by localized sensor anomalies, including electromagnetic interference and sudden thermal spikes.
Due to the lack of any conventional aerodynamic explanation or known adversary drone matching the description, the ‘Eye of Sauron’ case officially remains unresolved.