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UFO Files: Federal employees reported an 'Eye of Sauron' orb in 2023

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: May 10, 2026, 22:04 IST | Updated: May 10, 2026, 22:04 IST

Tucked into the released documents is a bizarre incident report from 2023. Federal employees reported seeing a strange, glowing orb that they described as resembling the ‘Eye of Sauron’ from The Lord of the Rings.

A Bizarre 2023 Incident
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(Photograph: AI)

A Bizarre 2023 Incident

Hidden within the massive tranche of declassified files is a deeply unsettling incident report filed in 2023 by a group of federal employees.

The Glowing Orb
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(Photograph: AI)

The Glowing Orb

The eyewitnesses reported a close-range encounter with a massive, spherical UAP that emitted a strange, pulsating glow over a secure area.

The 'Eye of Sauron'
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(Photograph: AI)

The 'Eye of Sauron'

In official documentation, the terrified employees uniquely described the fiery, imposing object as bearing a striking resemblance to the ‘Eye of Sauron’ from The Lord of the Rings.

Close Proximity Encounter
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(Photograph: AI)

Close Proximity Encounter

Unlike distant lights in the sky, this orb reportedly hovered at a low altitude, allowing the witnesses to observe intricate details of its glowing, plasma-like surface.

Psychological Impact
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Psychological Impact

The report explicitly notes the profound psychological distress experienced by the federal workers, caused by the object's imposing size and seemingly observant nature.

Sensor Corroboration
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(Photograph: AI)

Sensor Corroboration

Annotations on the file suggest that the visual sighting was backed up by localized sensor anomalies, including electromagnetic interference and sudden thermal spikes.

An Open Investigation
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An Open Investigation

Due to the lack of any conventional aerodynamic explanation or known adversary drone matching the description, the ‘Eye of Sauron’ case officially remains unresolved.

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