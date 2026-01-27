/Fearless and Lethal: Why the bhairav battalion is Indian Army’s ultimate answer to hybrid warfare

The Indian Army raised the Bhairav Battalion to boost hybrid warfare capabilities. Named after Lord Shiva's fierce manifestation, it symbolises fearlessness, vigilance, and swift justice. The unit debuted at the 2026 Republic Day parade, marking a new era of military modernisation.
The Bhairav Battalion is a newly raised light commando unit of the Indian Army. Designed for modern warfare, it combines speed, technology, and precision. The unit reflects the Army’s shift towards agile, rapid-response forces capable of handling evolving battlefield challenges.
The Bhairav Battalion bridges the gap between regular infantry and elite Special Forces. It provides commanders with a combat-ready unit for quick deployment, reconnaissance, and targeted operations, reducing dependence on specialised forces for tactical-level missions.
Each Bhairav Battalion comprises around 250 highly trained personnel drawn from different arms of the Army. Soldiers undergo intensive commando training focused on mobility, endurance, close-quarter combat, and operating independently in high-risk environments across varied terrain.
The battalion is equipped with modern assault rifles, surveillance systems, and drone-enabled capabilities. Emphasis on real-time intelligence, precision firepower, and counter-drone measures allows Bhairav units to operate effectively in technology-driven and hybrid warfare scenarios.
Bhairav Battalions are positioned near sensitive border areas and critical operational sectors. Their compact structure enables rapid mobilisation during emergencies, border tensions, or limited conflict situations, strengthening India’s frontline preparedness without large troop movements.
The Bhairav Battalion made its public debut at the Republic Day Parade 2026, symbolising the Indian Army’s modernisation drive. Its appearance highlighted a shift from traditional formations to future-ready combat units aligned with contemporary military doctrines.
The raising of Bhairav Battalions underscores India’s focus on agility, deterrence, and readiness. By integrating technology with manpower, the Army enhances its ability to respond swiftly to threats, reflecting a broader transformation in India’s defence strategy.