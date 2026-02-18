Developed by Lockheed Martin, the aircraft is widely recognised as a compact, multi-role fighter valued for its high performance and low operational cost. It excels in air-to-air combat and air-to-surface missions, providing the US and allied forces with a versatile weapon system. The F-16 can travel over 860 kilometers into hostile territory, deliver ordnance with high accuracy, defend itself against interception and return safely, making it particularly suitable for extended regional patrols, complementing more expensive stealth platforms like the F-22 and F-35. It provides a relatively low-cost, high-performance weapon system for the United States

