/Evolution of fighter jets: 1st to 6th generation aircraft explained

From the first rudimentary jet fighters of World War II to the cutting-edge stealth aircraft of today, fighter jets have constantly redefined the rules of aerial warfare. Each generation reflects leaps in speed, agility, firepower, and technology, shaping how nations project power in the skies. Understanding these generations not only reveals the evolution of combat aircraft but also offers insight into the future of air warfare, where unmanned systems, artificial intelligence, and hypersonic technology are set to redefine what it means to dominate the skies.