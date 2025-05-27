Published: May 27, 2025, 16:50 IST | Updated: May 27, 2025, 17:26 IST
The second half of 2025 will see a bunch of exciting releases from the MCU and DC world - check the list
Marvel and DC movie and TV show set to be released in the second half of 2025
Superman (July 11, 2025)
The excitement for the Superman movie is unmatchable. Directed by James Gunn, it will introduce David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. According to the official synopsis, Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”
The Fantastic Four: First Steps (July 25)
One of the most-awaited films of the year! Bringing the story of Marvel’s first family to the screen, the movie is set in the retro-futuristic world and will revolve around Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn), and Ben Grimm/The Thing ( Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and how they attain superhero powers. The movie will revolve around their fight against Galactus.
Eyes of Wakanda (August 6)
The new animated series that will hook the marvel series is set to release. The 4-part animated anthology series revolves around warriors, who are on dangerous missions to retrieve Vibranium artifacts.
Ironheart (June 24)
The new Marvel series, Ironheart, has its origin in the world of Wakanda. Based on Dominique Thorne's character of Riri Williams, who was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The six-episode series follows the young, dynamic and genius MIT student Riri Williams as she follows her ambition to invent an iron suit.
Peacemaker Season 2 (August 21)
John Cena is back as Peacemaker. After a successful season 1, the next instalment will follow Christopher 'Chris' Smith, aka Peacemaker, the vigilante superhero who is struggling to reconcile his past with his newfound sense.
Marvel Zombies (October 2025)
The upcoming animated show is a unique take on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The series will see new characters struggling to survive in the apocalypse when they have to fight the zombie version of Marvel's most beloved heroes, such as Captain America, Okoye, and Scarlet Witch, among others. They will premiere on Disney+