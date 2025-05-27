(Photograph: X/DC )

Superman (July 11, 2025)

The excitement for the Superman movie is unmatchable. Directed by James Gunn, it will introduce David Corenswet as the new Man of Steel. According to the official synopsis, Superman “tells the story of Superman’s journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned.”