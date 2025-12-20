Jeffrey Epstein was obsessed with transhumanism and cryonics, reportedly planning to freeze his head and penis to be "resurrected." He funded life extension groups like Humanity+ and envisioned a eugenics project to seed the human race with his DNA.
While Jeffrey Epstein is known for his crimes, The New York Times reported that he had a bizarre obsession with transhumanism. He reportedly believed that through technology and genetic engineering, he could cheat death and live forever.
According to The New York Times, Epstein told associates that he wanted his head and penis frozen after death. He believed this would allow him to be "resurrected" in the future to spread his DNA, treating his own body as a biological legacy.
Epstein had close ties to figures involved with the Alcor Life Extension Foundation, a facility that freezes bodies. Slate notes that his close associate, Marvin Minsky, served on Alcor’s advisory board, fueling speculation about Epstein’s own post-mortem plans.
At his Zorro Ranch in New Mexico, Epstein reportedly planned to impregnate 20 women at a time. The New York Times cited scientists who described this as a eugenics project intended to "seed the human race" with his superior DNA.
The Times of Israel confirms that Epstein donated $100,000 to "Humanity+," a group advocating for the use of technology to expand human capacities. This donation aligned perfectly with his narcissistic goal of using science to extend his own life.
STAT News reports that Epstein surrounded himself with top geneticists from Harvard and MIT. He hosted "science dinners" to discuss DNA editing, using his wealth to access the cutting edge of biological research for his own interests.
Genome The Guardian highlights that Epstein was fascinated by CRISPR and genetic engineering. He viewed the human genome not just as a subject of study, but as something he could hack to ensure his own biological superiority and survival.
Epstein’s interest went beyond biology; Byline Times reports he was deeply invested in artificial intelligence. He believed that eventually, human consciousness specifically his could be uploaded or preserved digitally to achieve immortality.
Despite millions spent on these theories, BBC News confirms his plan failed. Epstein died in a Manhattan jail cell in 2019, and instead of being frozen for a futuristic revival, he was buried in an unmarked grave.
The Epstein files reveal a man who believed he was above nature itself. As noted by The New York Times, his cryonics and eugenics fantasies stand as a testament to his ultimate delusion: that wealth could buy him immortality.