/Eid al-Adha vs Eid al-Fitr: Key differences, meaning and traditions explained

Surprisingly, both festivals are identified as Eid, which means ‘feast’ in Aramaic and Arabic. Eid al-Adha vs Eid al-Fitr have many differences between the two, including the reasons and history behind their celebration, along with the way their festivities unfold. Eid al-Fitr, which is celebrated on the first day of the month of Shawwal, means ‘Feast of the Breaking Fast’. Meanwhile, Eid al-Adha means ‘Feast of the Sacrifice’ and is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The two Islamic festivals are also known by distinct names in India. Eid al-Fitr is popularly referred to as “Meetha Eid” due to the tradition of preparing and sharing sweet sewaiyyan, a vermicelli-based dessert, with relatives and friends. Eid al-Adha, on the other hand, is widely called “Bakrid” or “Bakra Eid” because of the ritual sacrifice of a goat or lamb offered in devotion to God.