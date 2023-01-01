Dubai, UK, Switzerland and other exotic locations where celebs welcomed 2023

Written By: Kirtika Katira Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 04:19 PM IST

To usher in 2023, celebrities flew to exquisite locations across the globe with their friends and family. Sharing photos and videos from their trips, the stars gave a glimpse of how they bid adieu to 2022 and welcomed the new year. Their posts were nothing less than visual treats for their fans. Scroll to see!

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan

The Pataudi family has jetted off to Gstaad, Switzerland to continue their family tradition of celebrating New Year in the exotic location. Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared several posts from their vacation, which also features her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur and Jeh.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli

Anushka Sharma reached Dubai to ring in New Year with her husband Virat Kohli. The actress donned a black bralette with white flared pants for NYE party. She paired it with a black crop coat and matching clutch. The two posed in front of the Burj Khalifa for photos.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty travelled to the United Kingdom to celebrate New Year with her family. She was accompanied by her husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty, and kids Viaan and Samisha.

(Photograph: Instagram )

KJo, Kiara Advani, Siddharth Malhotra

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani had a blast in Dubai with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Neetu Kapoor and Riddhima. Photos of their NYE party have been doing rounds on social media. Fashion designer Manish Malhotra has recently opened a store in Dubai and it seems that everyone reached the UAE to celebrate the same.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday is holidaying in Thailand and she isn't alone. Photos of the actress celebrating NYE party with Navya Nanda Naveli and Zoya Akhtar have gone viral.

(Photograph: Instagram )

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan has been sharing happy pictures from her holiday in London since last three days. She is there for New Year celebrations with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and mom Amrita Singh.

(Photograph: Instagram )