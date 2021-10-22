'Don't politicise education and right to work:' Afghan women protest against Taliban government

Wearing colourful headscarves Afghan women chanted slogans including: "Don't politicise education", as traffic drove by shortly before 10 am.
The women held placards saying: "We don't have the rights to study and work", and" "Joblessness, poverty, hunger", as they walked with their arms in the air.
Children walked alongside the protest in downtown Kabul, although it was unclear if they were part of the organised group.
Foreign journalists beaten up
The Taliban struck several journalists to prevent media coverage of a women's rights protest in Kabul.
One foreign journalist was struck with the butt of a rifle by one Taliban fighter, who swore and kicked the photographer in the back as another punched him.
Halt protest before it gains momentum
The Taliban authorities allowed the women to walk freely for around an hour and a half. But they stopped the protest as soon as they felt it had started gaining momentum.
Curbs on education and work
High school girls have been blocked from returning to classes for more than a month, while many women have been banned from returning to work since the Taliban seized power in mid-August.
Camouflaged combat gear
Some Taliban fighters policing the march wore full camouflaged combat gear, including body armour, helmets and knee pads, while others were wearing traditional Afghan clothing.
Their weapons included US-made M16 assault rifles and AK-47s.
Unthinkable during last rule
Unthinkable under the hardline Islamist group’s last rule in the 1990s, Afghans have staged street protests across the country since the Taliban returned to power, sometimes with several hundred people and many with women at forefront.
But a ban on unauthorised demonstrations has meant protests against Afghanistan's new masters have dwindled.