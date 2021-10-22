'Don't politicise education and right to work:' Afghan women protest against Taliban government

A group of about 20 women marched from near the ministry of education to the ministry of finance in the Afghan capital.

'Joblessness, poverty, hunger'

Wearing colourful headscarves Afghan women chanted slogans including: "Don't politicise education", as traffic drove by shortly before 10 am.

The women held placards saying: "We don't have the rights to study and work", and" "Joblessness, poverty, hunger", as they walked with their arms in the air.

Children walked alongside the protest in downtown Kabul, although it was unclear if they were part of the organised group.

(Photograph:AFP)