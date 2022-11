Several more legal tussles

Trump finds himself embroiled in several more legal battles. He is under investigation for holding on the classified documents after leaving the presidency. He is also being investigated for pressuring officials in Georgia to overturn Democrat Joe Biden's 2020 victory. He has been accused by New York state's attorney general Letitia James of overvaluing multiple assets to secure loans and then undervaluing them to minimize taxes.

(Photograph:AFP)