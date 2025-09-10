LOGIN
Does Apple watch series 11 have blood pressure monitoring?

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Sep 10, 2025, 01:03 IST | Updated: Sep 10, 2025, 01:05 IST

Apple Watch Series 11 blood pressure monitoring remains in development due to technical and regulatory challenges. Instead of exact readings, it aims to track trends and alert users to elevated patterns. Apple may introduce it in future updates. Know more below.

Blood pressure monitoring

Blood pressure monitoring remains uncertain for Series 11 launch. Apple has been developing this feature for years, but engineering and regulatory challenges have delayed implementation.

Alerts

The planned functionality focuses on trend detection rather than precise measurements. Instead of exact systolic and diastolic readings, it would alert users to elevated blood pressure patterns over time.

Regulatory approval

Regulatory approval presents significant hurdles. Medical-grade blood pressure monitoring requires extensive clinical validation and FDA approval, which Apple is still pursuing.

Technical challenges

Technical challenges include sensor accuracy and calibration. Wrist-based blood pressure monitoring is notoriously difficult due to positioning and movement variables.

Blood pressure monitoring

If implemented, the feature would integrate with the Health app, providing historical tracking and trend analysis. Users could share data with healthcare providers for better monitoring.

Breakthrough feature

Apple continues working on this breakthrough feature, with potential availability in future software updates or hardware iterations as technology and regulations evolve.

