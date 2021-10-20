Difficult to detect or destroy: North Korea and its weapons of mass destruction

Analysts and officials in South Korea believe the country is building an operational ballistic missile submarine. Here are the SLBMs that North Korea has displayed or tested, usually from submersible barges rather than from a submarine.

North Korea test-fired what appeared to be a submarine-launched ballistic missile (SLBM). It would be the latest step in nuclear-armed North Korea's efforts to field SLBMs, which are seen as a potent nuclear deterrent because they can be difficult to detect or destroy.

Pukguksong-1

Starting in 2014, North Korea has conducted five flight tests of the KN-11, and well as numerous other tests of the missile's ejection mechanism and other subsystems, according to the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies.

Several of the first tests appeared to fail, before a first successful test in 2016.

Analysts estimated the missile's range to be about 1,200 kilometres.

North Korea has also test fired a Pukguksong-2, considered a land-based variant of the Pukguksong-1.

