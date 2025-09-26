/Did you know? Oracle founder Larry Ellison, world’s second-richest man, pledged to donate 95% of fortune

Ellison’s net worth has grown sharply in recent months, primarily due to a surge in Oracle’s stock driven by the AI boom. According to Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, his wealth is estimated at $373 billion, largely stemming from his 41 per cent stake in Oracle and strategic investments in Tesla. Earlier this month, Ellison briefly surpassed Elon Musk as the world’s richest individual, highlighting the rapid growth of his fortune and his influence in the tech and business sectors.

