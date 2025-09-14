LOGIN
Did Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk for his 'Transgender' partner? Here's what FBI has to say

Tarun Mishra
Edited By Tarun Mishra
Published: Sep 14, 2025, 03:02 IST | Updated: Sep 14, 2025, 03:02 IST

While Robinson is in FBI custody and facing murder charges, new questions are being raised about whether his personal life including reports of a relationship with a transgender partne played a role in the killing.

Robinson Lived With a Reported 'Trans Partner'
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Robinson Lived With a Reported 'Trans Partner'

FBI officials told Fox News Digital that Robinson shared an apartment in Saint George, Utah, with a person transitioning from male to female. This individual has not been publicly named by law enforcement but has been described in media reports as Robinson’s romantic partner.

Lance Twiggs’ Name Surfaces in Media Reports
2 / 7
(Photograph: Utah Gov office)

Lance Twiggs’ Name Surfaces in Media Reports

The Daily Mail and Times of India identified Lance Twiggs, a 22-year-old gamer and roommate, as Robinson’s partner. However, Twiggs’ family has not confirmed this, and there remains confusion over whether Twiggs was in fact the transgender partner mentioned in FBI leaks.

FBI: Partner “Had No Idea” About Shooting
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

FBI: Partner “Had No Idea” About Shooting

Officials investigating the Kirk assassination said Robinson’s partner has been “extremely cooperative” and is not suspected of involvement in the crime. The FBI even credited communications between Robinson and his partner as crucial evidence in tracking him down.

Possible Motive Tied to Kirk’s Comments on Trans Issues?
4 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Possible Motive Tied to Kirk’s Comments on Trans Issues?

During the Utah Valley University event, just moments before his death, Kirk was asked about mass shootings involving transgender individuals. Kirk replied: “Too many.” He was also asked about total shootings in America, to which he responded: “Counting or not counting gang violence?” Some speculate Robinson may have taken offense to these remarks, especially if he was in a relationship with a transgender individual.

Political vs Personal Motive Still UnclearPolitical vs Personal Motive Still Unclear
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Political vs Personal Motive Still UnclearPolitical vs Personal Motive Still Unclear

Investigators are still piecing together whether the shooting was politically motivated, personally driven, or both. Kirk was known for his outspoken views on transgender issues, while Robinson’s personal life included a romantic relationship that may have conflicted with Kirk’s ideology.

Robinson’s Father Turned Him In
6 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Robinson’s Father Turned Him In

After the shooting, Robinson fled to his parents’ home in Utah. His father, a law enforcement veteran, recognised him from FBI surveillance images and ultimately turned him in after Robinson expressed suicidal thoughts.

No Charges Filed Against the Partner
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

No Charges Filed Against the Partner

As of now, Robinson’s alleged transgender partner faces no charges. The FBI has seized computers and communications from the shared apartment to review for any relevant evidence.

Did Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk for his 'Transgender' partner? Here's what FBI has to say
Did Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk for his 'Transgender' partner? Here's what FBI has to say

