/Did Trump end 8 conflicts in 10 months? Fact-check on US president’s BIG war claims

Trump claimed he ended eight wars in 10 months, but several conflicts were not full wars, some predated his term, and key nations dispute his role in brokering lasting peace agreements.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 24) reiterated the claim of ending eight wars in the first 10 months of his presidency during his address at the State of the Union of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol. However, not all of the conflicts happened in the first year of his term. Moreover, not all of those nations have credited him for reaching a peace agreement, and some of those conflicts are not even considered wars.
“First 10 months, I ended eight wars, including Cambodia and Thailand, Pakistan and India, would’ve been a nuclear war, 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would’ve died if it weren’t for my involvement,” Trump said. “Kosovo and Serbia, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, Congo and Rwanda, and of course the war in Gaza.”
Trump claimed that he helped broker the ceasefire between India and Pakistan during the May 2025 conflict when Indian armed forces launched Operation Sindoor in retaliation for the Pahalgam terror attack. However, New Delhi has rejected any involvement of a third-party ceasefire, saying the agreement was reached bilaterally.
The US president ended the decades-long war between Armenia and Azerbaijan, signing a joint declaration aimed at peace at the White House on August 8, 2025. Leaders of both countries praised Trump for his efforts.
Trump has repeatedly claimed to end the war between the Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda; however, the two nations are still fighting. The US president announced a treaty on June 20, 2025. “We’ve got them pretty peaceful. There’s little flare-ups every once in a while,” Trump said of the conflict at a Peace Board event on Thursday (Feb 19).
On June 23, Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran following 12 days of conflict after the American forces joined Israel in bombing Tehran’s nuclear sites. Meanwhile, tensions have flared between the US and Iran as Trump has warned of military action as he pressures the Iranian leadership to make a deal on Tehran’s nuclear program.
The Trump administration helped negotiate a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, ending a two-year-long war in Gaza. Trump has also announced the Board of Peace as part of efforts to rebuild the war-torn territory, with the US donating $10 billion and other members spending $7 billion for the restoration of the Gaza Strip.
Following five days of border clashes between Thailand and Cambodia, the two nations reached a ceasefire on July 28, 2025. Trump pushed the countries to negotiate a ceasefire, threatening them that he would stall the trade deal with the governments. However, the ceasefire was violated in December and replaced by another agreement without involving Trump, according to Reuters. While the Cambodian prime minister has expressed hopes that the Board of Peace can help de-escalate border disputes.
While there have been tensions between Ethiopia and Egypt over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, a hydropower dam that could restrict the flow of the Nile, there has been no “war” between the countries. Trump has claimed credit for ensuring the dispute did not escalate to a war. The conflict was also mostly based during Trump’s first term in the White House.
Trump takes credit for stopping another conflict, based in his first term, between Serbia and Kosovo. In September 2020, the US president announced that the two countries had agreed to economic normalisation. However, tensions have remained five years later over the territory. Kosovo had declared independence in 2008, and its president gave credit to Trump for preventing escalation in July 2025. However, the Serbian president denied the possibility of escalation, and no peace deal exists.