/Did Trump end 8 conflicts in 10 months? Fact-check on US president’s BIG war claims

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Feb 24) reiterated the claim of ending eight wars in the first 10 months of his presidency during his address at the State of the Union of his second term to a joint session of Congress in the House Chamber of the United States Capitol. However, not all of the conflicts happened in the first year of his term. Moreover, not all of those nations have credited him for reaching a peace agreement, and some of those conflicts are not even considered wars.