LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Did Iran dodge B-2 Bomber strike on its nuclear facility? Here is what we know so far..

Did Iran dodge B-2 Bomber strike on its nuclear facility? Here is what we know so far..

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Jun 23, 2025, 19:51 IST | Updated: Jun 23, 2025, 19:51 IST

On June 21, 2025, the us used B-2 bombers to strike Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. However, Iran claims key uranium was moved before the attack; experts and satellite images also suggest there might be a partial evacuation.

Israel and US Strikes
1 / 7
(Photograph:Spyscape)

Israel and US Strikes

The ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel over Iran developing nuclear weapons. The US entered and used B-2 bombers to strike Iranian nuclear sites on 21 June, 2025. Key targets included Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan, raising questions about Iran’s uranium stock.

Satellite Clues Before the Strikes
2 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Satellite Clues Before the Strikes

Satellite images from 20 June, 2025, showed trucks at Fordo and Isfahan nuclear sites, sealing tunnel entrances. Experts at the Institute for Science and International Security suggest these trucks may have moved uranium out before the attacks.

Official Iranian Statements
3 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Official Iranian Statements

Iranian officials claimed that most highly enriched uranium at Fordo was removed “a while ago”. State media downplayed damage, saying key materials were evacuated before the US strikes.

IAEA and International Reports
4 / 7
(Photograph:IAEA)

IAEA and International Reports

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported Iran had about 400 kilogrammes of 60% enriched uranium at Fordo in May 2025. After the strikes, the IAEA found no radiation spikes, suggesting uranium may have been moved or contained.

US and Israeli Claims
5 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

US and Israeli Claims

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes caused “extremely severe damage” at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said they have “strong intel” on uranium’s location that it has not moved.

What the Experts Say
6 / 7
(Photograph:Northern Trust)

What the Experts Say

Experts like David Albright believe Iran likely moved significant uranium stocks, especially from Fordo, before the strikes. However, some infrastructure may have been hit, and the exact location of all uranium remains unclear.

Uranium Likely Moved, But Uncertainty Remains
7 / 7
(Photograph:Reuters)

Uranium Likely Moved, But Uncertainty Remains

Most evidence points to Iran having moved its uranium before the US strikes. However, with incomplete damage reports and conflicting statements, some uncertainty remains about what was left behind and where the uranium is now.

Trending Photo

All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia
6

All-time Asian great? Rishabh Pant now has most Test hundreds as wicketkeeper-batter from Asia

How many places has the U.S. B-2 bomber bombed in Iran?
7

How many places has the U.S. B-2 bomber bombed in Iran?

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A timeline of the event
9

Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash: A timeline of the event

What engines does the B-2 bomber use, and how much mileage does it give?
7

What engines does the B-2 bomber use, and how much mileage does it give?

Did Iran dodge B-2 Bomber strike on its nuclear facility? Here is what we know so far..
7

Did Iran dodge B-2 Bomber strike on its nuclear facility? Here is what we know so far..