/Did Iran dodge B-2 Bomber strike on its nuclear facility? Here is what we know so far..

On June 21, 2025, the us used B-2 bombers to strike Iran’s nuclear sites at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. However, Iran claims key uranium was moved before the attack; experts and satellite images also suggest there might be a partial evacuation.
Satellite images from 20 June, 2025, showed trucks at Fordo and Isfahan nuclear sites, sealing tunnel entrances. Experts at the Institute for Science and International Security suggest these trucks may have moved uranium out before the attacks.
Iranian officials claimed that most highly enriched uranium at Fordo was removed “a while ago”. State media downplayed damage, saying key materials were evacuated before the US strikes.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported Iran had about 400 kilogrammes of 60% enriched uranium at Fordo in May 2025. After the strikes, the IAEA found no radiation spikes, suggesting uranium may have been moved or contained.
US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth said the strikes caused “extremely severe damage” at Fordo, Natanz, and Isfahan. Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu said they have “strong intel” on uranium’s location that it has not moved.
Experts like David Albright believe Iran likely moved significant uranium stocks, especially from Fordo, before the strikes. However, some infrastructure may have been hit, and the exact location of all uranium remains unclear.
Most evidence points to Iran having moved its uranium before the US strikes. However, with incomplete damage reports and conflicting statements, some uncertainty remains about what was left behind and where the uranium is now.