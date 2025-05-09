'Dhoni, Sachin, Kapil Dev and more': 5 Indian cricketers who hold army ranks

From cricket grounds to military ranks, these five Indian cricketers have earned more than just runs and wickets. In light of ‘Operation Sindoor’, a counterterrorism response by the Indian Army, India’s sporting icons like Gautam Gambhir, Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh and Suresh Raina have expressed support. Meanwhile, here is the list of 5 cricketers who hold honorary ranks in the armed forces.
Sachin Tendulkar
The Indian Air Force honoured Sachin Tendulkar with the rank of Group Captain in 2010. The first sportsperson without an aviation background to receive the title, he was recognised for inspiring youth and his extraordinary achievements in cricket.
MS Dhoni
In 2011, the 'captain cool' , Mahendra Singh Dhoni was awarded the honorary rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the 106 Para TA battalion. He later served with his unit in Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, taking on patrolling and guard duties.
Kapil Dev
India’s first World Cup-winning captain, the legendary Kapil Dev was commissioned into the Territorial Army in 2008. Kapil holds the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.
CK Nayudu
India’s first Test captain, CK Nayudu, was appointed Colonel in the Holkar Army by the ruler of Holkar state, in 1923. He led India in its debut Test in 1932 and had a career that spanned nearly five decades.
Hemu Adhikari
A former Test player and wartime officer, Hemu Adhikari rose to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. His cricketing career ran parallel with his military service, including mentoring India’s historic 1971 England tour.