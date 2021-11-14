'Coup d'etat': Tunisians protest against President Saied

Protests over 'coup'

Thousands of Tunisians gathered near the country's parliament Sunday to protest a presidential power grab they have deemed a "coup".

It was the latest rally opposing President Kais Saied's July 25 decision to sack the government, suspend parliament and seize an array of powers, citing an "imminent threat" to the country -- the birthplace of the 2011 Arab Spring uprisings against autocracy.

Some demonstrators carried signs reading "No to the intimidation of the media" and demanding "an independent judicial authority".

(Photograph:AFP)