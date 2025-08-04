/Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check full list inside

Indian passport holders can visit up to 59 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival in 2025. List include Thailand, Bhutan, Mauritius, Kenya, and Fiji. Read more below for a full list.
Many Indians dream of seeing the world. In 2025, Indian passport holders can visit many countries without needing a visa before leaving home. This makes it much easier to explore new places and cultures.
A recent report says Indians can visit between 32 and 59 countries in 2025 without applying for a visa in advance. Some countries allow full visa-free entry, while others give a visa on arrival.
Neighbours in Asia remain favourites. Thailand allows Indians to visit without a visa until November 2024. Bhutan and Nepal have unlimited stays.
Africa is also welcoming. Indian passport holders can stay up to 90 days in Kenya and Angola without a visa. These countries make wildlife safaris and adventure trips easier than ever.
Mauritius gives you a 90-day stay and the Maldives, famous for its beaches, welcomes Indians without a visa too. Both are top choices for travellers looking for relaxation and beautiful scenery.
Many Caribbean countries are open to Indians. Barbados allows 90 days, Dominica 180 days, Grenada 90 days, and Jamaica 30 days of visa-free stay. These are great options for a tropical holiday.
Fiji lets Indians stay for up to four months without a visa. Kazakhstan and Serbia in Europe permit 30 days each.
Travel rules may change. Always check the most recent requirements before you book flights or hotels. Each country’s visa-free period can be different.