LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check full list inside

Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check top list inside

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Aug 04, 2025, 18:39 IST | Updated: Aug 04, 2025, 18:57 IST

Indian passport holders can visit up to 59 countries visa-free or visa-on-arrival in 2025. List include Thailand, Bhutan, Mauritius, Kenya, and Fiji. Read more below for a full list.

Can visit with Indian passport without needing a visa
1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Can visit with Indian passport without needing a visa

Many Indians dream of seeing the world. In 2025, Indian passport holders can visit many countries without needing a visa before leaving home. This makes it much easier to explore new places and cultures.

Number of Visa-Free Countries
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Number of Visa-Free Countries

A recent report says Indians can visit between 32 and 59 countries in 2025 without applying for a visa in advance. Some countries allow full visa-free entry, while others give a visa on arrival.

Top Asian Destinations for tourists
3 / 8
(Photograph: Holidify)

Top Asian Destinations for tourists

Neighbours in Asia remain favourites. Thailand allows Indians to visit without a visa until November 2024. Bhutan and Nepal have unlimited stays.

African Destinations
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

African Destinations

Africa is also welcoming. Indian passport holders can stay up to 90 days in Kenya and Angola without a visa. These countries make wildlife safaris and adventure trips easier than ever.

Indian Ocean Islands
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Indian Ocean Islands

Mauritius gives you a 90-day stay and the Maldives, famous for its beaches, welcomes Indians without a visa too. Both are top choices for travellers looking for relaxation and beautiful scenery.

Caribbean Getaways
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Caribbean Getaways

Many Caribbean countries are open to Indians. Barbados allows 90 days, Dominica 180 days, Grenada 90 days, and Jamaica 30 days of visa-free stay. These are great options for a tropical holiday.

Pacific and European Destinations
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Pacific and European Destinations

Fiji lets Indians stay for up to four months without a visa. Kazakhstan and Serbia in Europe permit 30 days each.

Travel Note
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Travel Note

Travel rules may change. Always check the most recent requirements before you book flights or hotels. Each country’s visa-free period can be different.

Trending Photo

Birthday special: Top 10 blockbuster movies of Kajol you can't miss: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tanhaji
11

Birthday special: Top 10 blockbuster movies of Kajol you can't miss: From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge to Tanhaji

Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check top list inside
8

Countries where Indians can travel visa‑free in 2025: Check top list inside

From Dubai to Doha: 10 airports that offer the best shopping experience in the world
11

From Dubai to Doha: 10 airports that offer the best shopping experience in the world

$1.7 trillion F‑35 stealth fighter jet: 8 million lines of code, but can it be hacked?
7

$1.7 trillion F‑35 stealth fighter jet: 8 million lines of code, but can it be hacked?

Netflix’s new releases of August 2025: Wednesday season 2, Saare Jahan Se Accha and more
10

Netflix’s new releases of August 2025: Wednesday season 2, Saare Jahan Se Accha and more