/Could the US embassy in Lebanon really become a target if US strikes Iran? 5 reasons why

The United States on Monday ordered non-essential personnel and eligible family members to leave its embassy in Beirut as tensions with Iran escalate over nuclear talks and military deployments. A senior State Department official, quoted by Reuters, said that the decision was made after a security review and the embassy “remains operational with core staff in place”. Around 50 personnel were evacuated, with 32 staff and family members flying out via Beirut’s international airport. The drawdown follows warnings from Washington that diplomacy must produce results, even as indirect talks continue and a second US aircraft carrier heads toward the Gulf.