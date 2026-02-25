/Could Israel’s Iron Beam plug India’s defence gaps against drones and missiles?

With drone warfare reshaping modern conflict, India is stepping up efforts to reinforce its air defence network. During his two-day visit to Israel beginning Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to discuss expanding defence cooperation, including combat drones, precision-guided missiles and the Iron Beam laser-based interception system. Speaking to IANS, Israeli Consul General in Mumbai Yaniv Revach said: “During this specific visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we plan to expand this agreement…on manufacturing here in India, defence cooperation and also cooperation regarding the Iron Dome and other defence systems in Israel that we can share with our partners here in India.”