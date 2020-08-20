China's Yangtze river overflows leaving 100,000 and a heritage site affected!

Yangtze river overflows

Sichuan, through which the Yangtze river flows, raised its emergency response to the maximum level on Tuesday to cope with a new round of torrential rainfall.

The Yangtze Water Resources Commission, the government body that oversees the river, declared a red alert late on Tuesday, saying water at some monitoring stations was expected to exceed "guaranteed" flood protection levels by over 5 metres.

(Photograph:AFP)