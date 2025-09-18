LOGIN
Charlie Kirk's shooter Tyler Robinson 'feared' being shot by police before surrender

Prapti Upadhayay
By Wion Web Desk
Published: Sep 18, 2025, 11:09 IST | Updated: Sep 18, 2025, 11:09 IST

Tyler Robinson, 22, accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was reportedly “fearful” of being killed by police before turning himself in.

Tyler Robinson, 22, accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk, was reportedly “fearful” of being killed by police before turning himself in.

Robinson walked into the Washington County Sheriff’s office with his parents the day after the killing. Sheriff Nate Brooksby said he appeared quiet and sombre during the surrender.

According to Sheriff Brooksby, Robinson did not want a SWAT team at his home or apartment. “He didn’t want a big SWAT team at his parent’s house…he was truly fearful about being shot by law enforcement,” the sheriff said.

Robinson has been charged with aggravated murder, obstruction of justice and witness tampering. Prosecutors confirmed they will seek the death penalty, citing the nature of the crime and the evidence presented.

Court filings say DNA evidence and incriminating messages link Robinson directly to the assassination. The court is now preparing to appoint him legal counsel.

The killing of Charlie Kirk, 31, a close ally of Donald Trump, shocked the country. The incident took place on 10 September at Utah Valley University.

Students at Utah Valley University returned to campus for the first time since the shooting and gathered silently in the courtyard where Kirk was killed.

