Canada floods kill one person, leave two missing; rail access cut to Vancouver port

Heavy rains clobbered the western Canadian province of British Columbia, triggering landslides, shutting roads, prompting the evacuation of an entire town, and forcing an oil pipeline to close.

Rail service interrupted

The port of Vancouver, Canada's largest, said on Tuesday that all rail access had been cut by floods and landslides.

Two days of torrential across the Pacific province of British Columbia touched off major flooding and shut rail routes operated by Canadian Pacific Rail and Canadian National Railway, Canada's two biggest rail companies.

"All rail service coming to and from the Port of Vancouver is halted because of flooding in the British Columbia interior," port spokesperson Matti Polychronis said.

(Photograph:Reuters)