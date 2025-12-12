/Can India's S-400 shoot down Bangladesh's Eurofighter Typhoon over Bengal if needed?

The Eurofighter Typhoon is stealthy, but it is not stealth. It has a reduced radar cross-section (RCS) compared to an F-16, but it is not an F-35 or F-22. The S-400’s massive 91N6E radar is designed specifically to detect "low-observable" targets. Against a non-stealth delta-wing jet like the Typhoon, the S-400 will likely achieve a weapons-grade lock at ranges of 200+ km, leaving the pilot nowhere to hide.