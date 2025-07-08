/Can India’s Rafale evade Iran’s air defence system after being exposed by B-2 bombers?

Iran’s air defence systems are designed to detect a variety of aerial threats, including fighter jets, drones, and cruise missiles. While the Rafale is not a full stealth aircraft, its reduced radar cross-section and advanced electronic countermeasures give it a significant advantage. However, if multiple Rafales were involved in a strike or if the aircraft lingered too long in contested zones, the risk of detection and engagement would increase. Iran’s long-range radars and SAMs could theoretically track the Rafale, particularly if it ascended to higher altitudes or lost the element of surprise. Interception would depend on how early the threat was detected and whether radar jamming was effective.