/Built like a spaceship, this war machine needed Titanium skin to survive!

One of the quirkiest facts about the SR-71 is that it leaked fuel while parked. That wasn’t a design flaw, it was intentional. The heat expansion during flight caused the titanium skin to expand and seal up perfectly at altitude. On the ground, when it was cold, the gaps between panels allowed fuel to drip out. Only after it took off and hit high speeds did the aircraft truly come together, almost like it was self-assembling mid-air.