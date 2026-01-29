/Budget 2026: How customs duties have shaped gold and silver prices over the last 5 years

As the Union Budget 2026 approaches on February 1, 2026, investors and consumers alike are watching for policy changes that might affect precious metals in India. Over the last five Union Budgets, customs duty rates and regulatory announcements have shaped how gold and silver are priced and traded in the country. These changes influence domestic prices and demand because India relies heavily on imports to meet its requirements for these metals. Following last year’s reduction in gold import duty, the industry expects policy continuity in the upcoming Budget, with possibilities for further calibrated cuts.