BTS turns 10! Major milestones achieved by the k-pop band: Performing in UN, Grammys & more

| Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 02:04 AM IST

When The Bangtan Boys, - well known as BTS, made their debut 10 years ago, no one on earth would have imagined that these seven boys would become a worldwide sensation one day. The K-pop band released their first album, ''2 Cool 4 Skool," in 2013. In the 10 glorious years, the boys together shattered many records continuously, including their own ones, and created history many times as the first Korean band - whether it was representing and performing at the UN or getting a Grammy nomination. On their 10th anniversary, here we have curated all the remarkable moments from their journey and major milestones they have achieved, that all their ARMY will cherish forever.

Grammy's history

K-pop group BTS made history at the Grammys, the stage they once dreamed to stand on. The seven-boy band group was not only the first Korean band to perform on the stage of the prestigious awards but also the first one to grab a nomination in 2019.

NYE performance

The pandemic year 2020 started with a BTS bang! As a treat to all the New Yorkers, the boy band performed at Times Square, and they become the first Korean band to perform at New York's annual gala, New Year's Rockin' Eve. The seven boys gave outstanding performances in ''Make it Right'', ''Boy With Luv'' and others.

BTS X Joe Biden

It was a major milestone for all the Army and BTS members when they were all invited by the White House. Joe Biden invited the boy band to discuss rising anti-Asian hate crimes in the country. The seven members of the band met the President of the USA in the White House, where POTUS played their hit single 'Butter' for them to make them feel at home.



Addressed UN IN 2018

Korean boy band BTS made history in September 2018 as they became the first-ever K-Pop group to speak at the United Nations. In 2021, they again made history as they performed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

Dynamite exploded the world

The band released their first English language song ''Dynamite'' in the year 2020 and the song bombarded the whole world. The song got the band their first Grammy nomination, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making them the first Korean group to nab a nomination at the prestigious awards. With their superhit song, they became the first South Korean song to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100.

First Korean band on Time magazine

They become the first Korean band to grace the front cover of TIME magazine. They joined the magazine's annual picks of "Next Generation Leaders."

Guinness World Records

South Korean band BTS who made their smashing debut in the year 2010 has shattered their own Guinness World Records back to back. The group holds 23 Guinness World Records titles for their achievements.

