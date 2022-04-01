Bruce Willis retiring: His life and career in pictures

Breakthrough

After appearing at different broadway shows and playing roles in dramas in NYC, Bruce got his breakthrough role as a leading man in the comedy-drama series 'Moonlighting' in 1985, alongside Cybill Shepherd.



The show revolved around cases investigated by the Blue Moon Detective Agency and its two partners, Madelyn 'Maddie' Hayes (Shepherd) and David Addison Jr. (Willis).



The show, which was a mixup of mystery, sharp dialogue, and sexual tension between the lead stars, introduced Willis to the whole world as a star and brought Shepherd back into the spotlight after a nearly decade-long absence.

The show lasted five seasons and earned Willis both an Emmy and Golden Globe Award.

(Photograph:Twitter)