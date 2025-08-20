/Black holes can bend time, but could they really be portals to another universe?

They have been called cosmic traps, bottomless pits, even portals to the unknown. Black holes sit at the edge of science and imagination, bending light, stretching time, and swallowing anything that drifts too close. For decades, astronomers have probed whether these objects are merely the dead ends of massive stars or doorways into something more extraordinary, another time, another universe, or perhaps a completely different reality. The answers, while rooted in physics, continue to blur the line between what we know and what remains firmly in the realm of the unknown.