Birthday special: Kim Kardashian and her controversies

Kimono controversy

Kim Kardashian was called out by her fans after she named her new shapewear line, 'Kimono'. Later, Kardashian responded to the backlash for her collection, especially over its name. "I understand and have a deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonour the traditional garment," Kardashian said in the statement.

"I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots, but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment." Kim changed the name of her shapewear to 'Skims'.

(Photograph:Twitter)