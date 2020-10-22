Birthday special: Kim Kardashian and her controversies
TV mogul Kim Kardashian West turned a year older today. On Kim's 40th birthday, we bring you some of the most controversial and crazy moments of her glitzy life.
Adult tape leak
Kim Kardashian landed in the spotlight after the leak of her adult tape with her ex-boyfriend Ray J. The video was released by porn company Vivid Entertainment. Kim filed a lawsuit against the company but later dropped it and settled for a reported $5 million.
Married for 72 days
Kim Kardashian has been married three times in her life. Kim's second marriage and the most controversial one was with basketball player Kris Humphries. The marriage which lasted just 72 days was a major media scandal.
Iconic paper cover
In 2014, Kim Kardashian broke the internet, as she made her debut on Paper magazine. One of the extremely controversial photos of Kim became the subject of the year. For the picture, the TV mogul got oiled up while she posed completely naked.
Naked pictures
Kim Kardashian has posted her naked pictures on the internet a lot many times. From showing her baby bump to the haters who doubted her pregnancy to create an absolute frenzy online by posting her complete naked mirror selfie -- she's done it all.
The Vampire mask
In an episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians', Kim became the talk of the town after she injected her own blood into her face to make her skin become more youthful. She posted a photo of her blood-stained face, ''f*****g stupid superficial and disgusting'', she captioned the post.
When North wore a 'Corset'
Kim Kardashian was heavily criticised for dressing her daughter North in a sexualized attire when she was spotted wearing a 'corset'. Later, Kim took to Twitter to explain her part, ''would never put her [my] daughter in a corset! It’s a dress I bought that is a fabric that laces up and looks like a corset!''
Kimono controversy
Kim Kardashian was called out by her fans after she named her new shapewear line, 'Kimono'. Later, Kardashian responded to the backlash for her collection, especially over its name. "I understand and have a deep respect for the significance of the kimono in Japanese culture and have no plans to design or release any garments that would in any way resemble or dishonour the traditional garment," Kardashian said in the statement.
"I made the decision to name my company Kimono, not to disassociate the word from its Japanese roots, but as a nod to the beauty and detail that goes into a garment." Kim changed the name of her shapewear to 'Skims'.