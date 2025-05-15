Published: May 15, 2025, 16:15 IST | Updated: Jan 01, 1970, 24:00 IST
IPL knockout games come with high pressure and high rewards, and sometimes batters fail terribly under such high pressure. Here are 5 batters who got out for ducks when their teams needed them most. Cricket | Sports | Photos
IPL set to resume on May 17
As IPL 2025 is set to resume on May 17 with RCB taking on KKR in Bengaluru, and the final scheduled for June 3, the playoffs race has begun with fans turning to the calculator to see if their favourite teams will reach the playoffs. But not every big name delivers when it matters the most. Let's have a look at the top four batters who have the most ducks in IPL Playoff games.
1. Lasith Malinga (2)
Playing for Mumbai Indians in 2013, Lasith Malinga faced two silver ducks against Chennai Super Kings, one in Qualifier 1 and another in the final. Malinga, who is known for bowling lethal yorkers, couldn’t survive them with the bat.
2. Shakib Al Hasan (2)
Representing Kolkata Knight Riders in 2021, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan walked back twice without scoring, he was a victim of a silver duck in Qualifier 2 against Delhi Capitals and a golden duck in the final against Chennai Super Kings.
3. Shreevats Goswami (2)
Shreevats Goswami, playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 2020-21 IPL season, was dismissed twice without troubling the scores. He bagged a bronze duck in the Eliminator against RCB and a golden duck in Qualifier 2 against DC.
4. Travis Head (2)
Left-arm batter Travis Head, donning the SunRisers Hyderabad colours in 2024, had a forgettable playoff run, a silver duck in Qualifier 1 and a golden duck in the final, both against the title-winning team of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Travis Head couldn't perform when it mattered the most
In the same season (IPL 2024), Travis Head smashed 567 runs in 15 innings for SRH, including a century and four fifties at a strike rate of 191. But when it mattered most, he crumbled and failed terribly. This was a big surprise for everyone when Travis Head failed to perform when everyone expected. His 500-plus runs in the season meant nothing, as the opening batter couldn't perform in high-pressure games.
