/Best cartoons from the '90s - Tom and Jerry, Courage the Cowardly Dog and more

Published: May 30, 2025, 19:26 IST | Updated: May 30, 2025, 19:26 IST
From Tom and Jerry to Courage the Cowardly Dog - check best cartoons from the '90s that you watch again and again.
Best cartoons from the '90s
Tom and Jerry
Every 90s kid's childhood is incomplete without Tom and Jerry. Created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, the show originally debuted in the 1940s, revolves around the mischievous mouse and a cat duo, who are 24/7 after each other. The show has multiple reruns and adaptations over the years.
Powerpuff Girls
The adorable and empowering show reminded many girls of their strengths. The show revolves around the three Powerpuff Girls, created by Professor Utonium. Set in the city of Townsville, USA, the show revolves around the Powerpuff Girls, who, with their superpower, are fighting crime and evil.
Johnny Bravo
The misadventures of a dumb, blond-haired Johnny Bravo, who, with his extremely witty and simply hilarious antics, gets into trouble whenever he attempts to get women to date him. What was most funniest thing about this cartoon was the witty one-liners.
The Scooby-Doo show
show revolves around Scooby, Shaggy, Velma, Daphne, and Fred and how they solve the mysterious cases.
Popeye
The sailor, who eats spinach, can fight the whole world with the energy he gets from the vegetable. The cartoon show has been ruling the TV scene for a while now, with kids laughing hard at how the one-eyed sailor and his fights.