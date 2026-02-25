/Before his arrest in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein approached Virgin Islands governor for help - Here’s what texts show

New documents show Jeffrey Epstein sought help from US Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr. before his 2019 arrest, requesting intervention over construction violations and warning that enforcement could deter investors.
Amid the uproar over the newly released documents in the Epstein Files, it has been found that the late sex offender was in big trouble right before his arrest in July 2019.
It has been found that officials in the US Virgin Islands investigating unauthorised construction on Epstein's private islands had issued a stop-work order and were weighing potential fines.
The late sex offender approached the territory’s top elected official for help: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. The message showed Bryan, a Democrat, telling Epstein that he had spoken with the territory’s top environmental official and asked him to pause enforcement. “We got u,” Bryan added in a later message.
It is not clear if any actions were taken in the matter, but text messages and emails exchanged over a several-month period show Bryan expressing a willingness to engage with regulators on Epstein’s behalf and reassuring him that he was addressing the dispute.
In the conversations with Bryan, Epstein framed the matter as an economic threat. In one message, he warned that enforcement actions would “kill all interest and send investors to Puerto Rico instead !!"