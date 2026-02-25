LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Before his arrest in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein approached Virgin Islands governor for help - Here’s what texts show

Before his arrest in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein approached Virgin Islands governor for help - Here’s what texts show

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Feb 25, 2026, 20:36 IST | Updated: Feb 25, 2026, 20:36 IST

New documents show Jeffrey Epstein sought help from US Virgin Islands Governor Albert Bryan Jr. before his 2019 arrest, requesting intervention over construction violations and warning that enforcement could deter investors.

New revelation
1 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

New revelation

Amid the uproar over the newly released documents in the Epstein Files, it has been found that the late sex offender was in big trouble right before his arrest in July 2019.

What was the issue?
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What was the issue?

It has been found that officials in the US Virgin Islands investigating unauthorised construction on Epstein's private islands had issued a stop-work order and were weighing potential fines.

What did texts show?
3 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

What did texts show?

The late sex offender approached the territory’s top elected official for help: Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. The message showed Bryan, a Democrat, telling Epstein that he had spoken with the territory’s top environmental official and asked him to pause enforcement. “We got u,” Bryan added in a later message.

Bryan's willingness to go further
4 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Bryan's willingness to go further

It is not clear if any actions were taken in the matter, but text messages and emails exchanged over a several-month period show Bryan expressing a willingness to engage with regulators on Epstein’s behalf and reassuring him that he was addressing the dispute.

'Send investors to Puerto Rico instead'
5 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

'Send investors to Puerto Rico instead'

In the conversations with Bryan, Epstein framed the matter as an economic threat. In one message, he warned that enforcement actions would “kill all interest and send investors to Puerto Rico instead !!"

Trending Photo

The Punch effect: Baby monkey's orange orangutan soft toy sold out
4

The Punch effect: Baby monkey's orange orangutan soft toy sold out

Radar ghosts? Why did F-22 fly with transponders deactivated to reach Israel as US–Iran nuclear talks hang by a thread?
8

Radar ghosts? Why did F-22 fly with transponders deactivated to reach Israel as US–Iran nuclear talks hang by a thread?

Before his arrest in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein approached Virgin Islands governor for help - Here’s what texts show
5

Before his arrest in 2019, Jeffrey Epstein approached Virgin Islands governor for help - Here’s what texts show

Claim vs fact: Breaking down Trump’s State of the Union 2026 speech - Full fact-check
7

Claim vs fact: Breaking down Trump’s State of the Union 2026 speech - Full fact-check

‘Slave manuals’, sex toys, porn mags, VHS tapes, nude photos: Items in Epstein's secret storage locker REVEALED
6

‘Slave manuals’, sex toys, porn mags, VHS tapes, nude photos: Items in Epstein's secret storage locker REVEALED