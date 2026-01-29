/Beating Retreat 2026 Photos: Best moments from the ceremony

The Beating Retreat ceremony marks conclusion of India’s R-Day celebrations. The grand musical event showcases performances by bands from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force, Delhi Police, and the Central Armed Police Forces. This year, the theme honoured the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’
An aerial view of the Indian Map with Vande Matram formation during the Beating Retreat ceremony 2026, at Vijay Chowk on Thursday (January 29)
An aerial view of Jawan (soldier) formation during the Beating Retreat ceremony 2026, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday (January 29)
An aerial view of the Sindoor formation during the Beating Retreat ceremony 2026, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday (January 29)
An aerial view of MIG-21 formation during the Beating Retreat ceremony 2026, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, during the Beating Retreat ceremony at Vijay Chowk
Tri-service bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony 2026, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday (January 29)
An aerial view of Operation Sindoor formation during the Beating Retreat ceremony 2026, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday
An aerial view of the Women's World Cup 2025 trophy formation during the Beating Retreat ceremony 2026, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi on Thursday.