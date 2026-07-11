Why B-2 bomber has no tail?

Jack Northrop, who pioneered the flying-wing concept in the 1940s, lived to see the B-2 programme begin before his death in 1981. He reportedly saw a classified model of the aircraft and recognised it as the fulfilment of what he had been trying to build four decades earlier. The B-2 is not just a stealth aircraft — it is the proof that the flying-wing concept, dismissed as impractical for most of aviation history, was always aerodynamically sound. The technology just needed 40 years to catch up.